Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Donaldson in a report issued on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DCI. ValuEngine cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:DCI opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $61,084,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $3,140,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,737,000 after acquiring an additional 62,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.