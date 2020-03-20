Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 355.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.30.

Shares of DG stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 19.02%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

