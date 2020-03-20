Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Pi Financial

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its price target lowered by Pi Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

DIV stock opened at C$1.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $189.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$1.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0196 per share. This is an increase from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.74%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.