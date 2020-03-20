Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Discovery Communications worth $136,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Discovery Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,646 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Discovery Communications by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery Communications stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.