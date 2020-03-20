Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director J David Wargo Sells 200,000 Shares

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

