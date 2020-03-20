DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.38. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 8,506,593 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,710 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $677.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

