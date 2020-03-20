Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Lowered to GBX 2,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,580 ($47.09) to GBX 3,390 ($44.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Diageo to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.67) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,250.71 ($42.76).

DGE opened at GBX 2,490.50 ($32.76) on Tuesday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,580.71 ($33.95) and a one year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,890.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,130.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). Insiders acquired a total of 577 shares of company stock worth $1,680,441 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

