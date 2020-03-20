Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €18.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.10 ($12.91) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.95 ($16.22).

LHA stock opened at €8.97 ($10.43) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of €22.70 ($26.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.95.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

