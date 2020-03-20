Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €18.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.10 ($12.91) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.95 ($16.22).

LHA stock opened at €8.97 ($10.43) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of €22.70 ($26.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.95.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

