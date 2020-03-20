Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€27.50” Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Deutsche Bank set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GYC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.57 ($27.41).

GYC opened at €15.88 ($18.47) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.42). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.19.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

