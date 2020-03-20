Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €18.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.58) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.95 ($16.22).

ETR:LHA opened at €9.51 ($11.05) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a one year high of €22.70 ($26.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.95.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

