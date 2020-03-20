Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €18.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.58) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.95 ($16.22).

ETR:LHA opened at €9.51 ($11.05) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a one year high of €22.70 ($26.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.95.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

