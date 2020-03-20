Desire (DSR) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. Desire has a total market capitalization of $9,802.41 and $837.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Desire has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,807.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.02197670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.47 or 0.03517639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00632966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00658480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00079359 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00505679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

