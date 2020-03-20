DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA traded as low as $31.71 and last traded at $32.73, approximately 6,191,398 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 1,853,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,612,000 after buying an additional 3,190,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,062 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,453 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,250,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,355,000 after purchasing an additional 796,600 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

