Delphy (DPY) Market Cap Achieves $618,812.70

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Delphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $618,812.70 and $1,024.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02542901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00197505 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00037813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00037875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

