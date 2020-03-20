Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $182.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deere & Company traded as low as $115.99 and last traded at $118.52, with a volume of 45252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.71.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.82.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

