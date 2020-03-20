David Robert Norwood Buys 100,000 Shares of 4d Pharma PLC (LON:DDDD) Stock

4d Pharma PLC (LON:DDDD) insider David Robert Norwood purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,832.41).
Shares of LON:DDDD opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.34) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.53. 4d Pharma PLC has a one year low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 147.50 ($1.94). The company has a market cap of $28.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.
About 4d Pharma
