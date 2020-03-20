David Robert Norwood Buys 100,000 Shares of 4d Pharma PLC (LON:DDDD) Stock

4d Pharma PLC (LON:DDDD) insider David Robert Norwood purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,832.41).

Shares of LON:DDDD opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.34) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.53. 4d Pharma PLC has a one year low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 147.50 ($1.94). The company has a market cap of $28.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

Get 4d Pharma alerts:

About 4d Pharma

4D pharma plc engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease, as well as Rosburix for Paediatric Ulcerative Colitis. It also develops immuno-oncology products, including MRx0518 for solid tumors; respiratory products, such as MRx0004 for asthma and MRx0001 for allergic asthma; autoimmune products comprising MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis and MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis; and CNS products for autism.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for 4d Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4d Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.