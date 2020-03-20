David M. Rothenstein Sells 1,632 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $59,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David M. Rothenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $108,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

CIEN opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Ciena’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 539,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after purchasing an additional 407,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,818,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,057,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

