David Knight Sells 2,500 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $251,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,927.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $315,125.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total transaction of $309,900.00.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.79. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1,581.5% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 27,439 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 336,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,401,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFPT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

