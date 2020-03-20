Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,602.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 810,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 780,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 248,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.