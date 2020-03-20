Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.46.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.68. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

