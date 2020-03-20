Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2,203.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Cummins by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,292,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

NYSE:CMI opened at $118.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $186.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

