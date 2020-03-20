Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 367.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cummins by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMI opened at $118.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day moving average of $167.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

