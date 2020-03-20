Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 million.

CPIX stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

