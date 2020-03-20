Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFR. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average is $89.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $878,655.00. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.