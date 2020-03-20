Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,061.22% and a negative return on equity of 115.92%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $261.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

CUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

