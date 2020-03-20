CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVD. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.25 ($57.27).

Shares of ETR EVD opened at €30.28 ($35.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €35.36 ($41.12) and a 52-week high of €61.55 ($71.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.11.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

