Css LLC Il Trims Stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX)

Css LLC Il lowered its position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,341,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 968,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 56,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DEX opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

