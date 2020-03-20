Css LLC Il Takes $219,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after buying an additional 1,021,877 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,658,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,991,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

NYSE JNJ opened at $127.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $355.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

