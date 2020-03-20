Css LLC Il Sells 18,051 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Css LLC Il reduced its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,051 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in GameStop were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 1,368,496 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GameStop by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,238,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after buying an additional 320,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after buying an additional 112,512 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in GameStop by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 647,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GME opened at $4.19 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09.

GME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

