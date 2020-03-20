Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fellazo during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000.

Fellazo stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Fellazo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.

