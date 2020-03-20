Css LLC Il Makes New $122,000 Investment in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aqua America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aqua America by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 760,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,676,000 after acquiring an additional 179,721 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aqua America by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aqua America by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Aqua America by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 217,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 156,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:WTR opened at $39.52 on Friday. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

