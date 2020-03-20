Css LLC Il Invests $229,000 in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,285,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,069 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $50,258,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 611.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,283 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $35,559,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,664,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Banco Sabadell raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

