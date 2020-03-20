Css LLC Il Buys New Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

VNO stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

