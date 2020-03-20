Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Up 20.7% Over Last Week (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $30.68 million and $95,462.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00007378 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00052438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.39 or 0.04478053 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00068506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00038606 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015019 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.