Crown (NYSE:CCK) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Crown traded as low as $46.36 and last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 1259456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $4,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,236,000 after buying an additional 396,011 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $5,077,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Crown by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in Crown by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,396,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

