Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.14)-($0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $723.3-$733.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.62 million.Crowdstrike also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.1 EPS.

CRWD opened at $41.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. Crowdstrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crowdstrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.39.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $3,924,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $125,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock valued at $293,394,475 over the last three months.

