Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.07)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $164.3-$167.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.14 million.Crowdstrike also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.1 EPS.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. Crowdstrike has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Crowdstrike from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Crowdstrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.39.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $3,924,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $584,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $584,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock worth $293,394,475 in the last 90 days.

