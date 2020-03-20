Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.14–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.3-733.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.34 million.Crowdstrike also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $41.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $101.88.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.39.

In related news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $256,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,785,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $3,924,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,486,719 shares of company stock valued at $293,394,475 over the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.