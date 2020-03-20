Cross Country Healthcare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,050 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,768% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 22,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $173,123.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 19.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 52,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $9.53 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $346.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

