Critical Survey: Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) vs. NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Onespan has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetScout Systems has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Onespan and NetScout Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onespan 0 1 2 0 2.67 NetScout Systems 1 1 1 0 2.00

Onespan presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.85%. NetScout Systems has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Onespan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Onespan is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onespan and NetScout Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onespan $254.57 million 2.15 $8.79 million $0.54 25.20 NetScout Systems $909.92 million 1.84 -$73.32 million $0.81 27.93

Onespan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NetScout Systems. Onespan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetScout Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Onespan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Onespan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Onespan and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onespan 3.45% 8.56% 5.95% NetScout Systems 1.02% 4.47% 2.82%

Summary

Onespan beats NetScout Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the InfiniStream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

