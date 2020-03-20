Critical Review: Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) & Luna Innovations (OTCMKTS:LUNA)

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vitality Biopharma and Luna Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitality Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Luna Innovations 0 1 1 0 2.50

Luna Innovations has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.27%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than Vitality Biopharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Luna Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Luna Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vitality Biopharma and Luna Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitality Biopharma N/A -592.54% -420.70% Luna Innovations 7.57% 8.26% 6.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vitality Biopharma and Luna Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitality Biopharma $260,000.00 7.78 -$13.12 million N/A N/A Luna Innovations $70.52 million 1.94 $5.34 million $0.17 28.65

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Vitality Biopharma.

Volatility and Risk

Vitality Biopharma has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luna Innovations has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Vitality Biopharma on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitality Biopharma

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions. It develops additional cannabinoid product formulations for refractory pain and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Stevia First Corp. and changed its name to Vitality Biopharma, Inc. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software. This segment also offers optoelectronic solutions for various applications, such as metrology, missile guidance, flame monitoring, temperature sensing, particle detection, color sensing, infrared detection, and other applications; and terahertz sensing systems, which are used to measure and verify physical properties online and in real-time. In addition, this segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

