Critical Comparison: X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) versus Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 2 0 3.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $22.14, indicating a potential upside of 174.73%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 196.91%. Given Dyadic International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Dyadic International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.50 million 37.15 -$52.81 million ($4.63) -1.74 Dyadic International $1.29 million 88.81 -$7.70 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.52% -47.91% Dyadic International -469.88% -22.89% -22.21%

Summary

Dyadic International beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

