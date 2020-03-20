Critical Comparison: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) vs. Woodstock (NYSE:WSFL)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Woodstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 12.86% 13.83% 7.78% Woodstock N/A N/A N/A

79.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and Woodstock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Woodstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus price target of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.21%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Woodstock.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Woodstock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 0.65 $111.71 million $7.36 5.20 Woodstock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Woodstock.

Volatility and Risk

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodstock has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Woodstock on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Woodstock Company Profile

Woodstock Holdings, Inc. engages in the businesses of security brokerage and investment banking. It trades equity securities on an agency only basis and trades bonds and other instruments on a principal or agency basis on various exchanges as well as maintains selling agreements with mutual fund families and insurance companies offering load and no load funds, annuities and insurance products. The company was founded by William Jasper Raike III in March 1995 and is headquartered in Woodstock, GA.

