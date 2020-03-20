Critical Analysis: Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

This table compares Cambium Networks and PC Tel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $267.03 million 0.51 -$17.60 million ($0.31) -17.03 PC Tel $90.62 million 0.97 $3.75 million $0.29 16.17

PC Tel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cambium Networks. Cambium Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PC Tel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of PC Tel shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of PC Tel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and PC Tel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A PC Tel 4.14% 6.49% 5.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cambium Networks and PC Tel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 0 2 4 0 2.67 PC Tel 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cambium Networks currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.21%. PC Tel has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 75.91%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than PC Tel.

Summary

PC Tel beats Cambium Networks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second. Its cnPilot Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. The company serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. It also offers radio frequency test and measurement tools that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.