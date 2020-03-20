Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Price Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.26, approximately 386,816 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 740,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Criteo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,287,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $433.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Criteo SA will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

