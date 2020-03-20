Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.39.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$0.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $511.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.82.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.