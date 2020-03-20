Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.72 ($58.98).

BNR opened at €32.28 ($37.53) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.17.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

