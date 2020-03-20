Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bureau Veritas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

