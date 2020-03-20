Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bureau Veritas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

