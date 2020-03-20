Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBRL has been the topic of several other reports. Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CL King began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of CBRL opened at $69.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,557,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,389,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

