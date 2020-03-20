Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.31 ($50.36).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV opened at €26.99 ($31.38) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €35.20 and its 200-day moving average is €41.11. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.07 ($31.48) and a 1-year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.