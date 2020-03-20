Covenant Partners LLC Takes $179,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after buying an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,230,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 307,541 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,684,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,509,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $132.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $124.75 and a 12-month high of $188.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

